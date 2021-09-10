Rainfall, lightning hits Central Valley, Sierra as Red Flag Warning remains in effect

(KTXL) — The Central Valley has been seeing rain and lightning Friday morning as a storm moves through the area.

Despite the rain, lightning strikes are still a big concern for starting fires or fueling the flames of existing wildfires.

Rain is falling over the Caldor Fire hot spots, which could be beneficial to the firefight.

“If we get enough rain, it could suppress the fires, but since the ground has been so dry and starved of moisture, it seems like there’s only so much the rain can do,” FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein explained.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Friday in the Valley and until 11 p.m. in higher elevations.