Rainfall to taper off Monday afternoon as calmer conditions approach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered showers will continue Monday morning in the valley, tapering off in the afternoon as snowfall continues in the foothills and Sierra.

The series of storms that began last week will have its final push of widespread rain Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, wet weather is unlikely.

Freezing temperatures in the foothills have allowed snow levels to drop as low as 2,000 feet Monday morning.

In the past seven days, up to 7 feet of snow has fallen in areas throughout the Sierra.

The Sacramento Valley is also heading into a period of cold temperatures this week. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing in many locations throughout the valley Tuesday through next weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a hard freeze watch that will go into effect late Monday evening and last through Tuesday morning.

The northern Sacramento Valley and foothills will be the coldest, NWS reported.

Snow levels may drop down to near 500 feet Monday night into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

What remains to be seen is how much available precipitation there will be when the snow levels drop below 1,000 feet.

The storm expected to hit between Tuesday and Wednesday doesn’t look to have a lot of rainfall for the valley, but it will produce heavy snowfall in the foothills and Sierra.

The FOX40 Weather Team is keeping an eye on whether snow will fall in the valley this week.