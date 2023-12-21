(FOX40.COM) — Northern California concluded the first half of the week after having a series of storms pass over the region and dropping several inches of rain.

The National Weather Service shared the 72-hour rain total for Northern California between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. These totals do not include Wednesday’s afternoon rain.

California’s north coast was one of the hardest hit regions in the northern part of the state, with much of the area surrounding Fort Bragg receiving four to six inches of rain.

Further east in Lake and Glenn counties, rainfall totals were similar, with Lake County receiving at most four inches of rain.

As the storm progressed inland and over the Sacramento Valley it did lose some power, but was still able to drop a sizeable amount of rain across the interior of the north state.

Sacramento received two to three inches of rain, Placerville and Sonora saw one to two inches of rain and Marysville also recorded one to one-and-a-half inches of rain.

As the storm passed over the Sierra it sat above Blue Canyon on the Nevada County and Placer County border and drenched the area with four to six inches of rain.

That is the largest amount of rainfall received in the northern or central Sierra Nevada during this most recent storm, according to the NWS.

The San Joaquin Valley seemed to be spared from the worst of the storm as Stockton, Modesto and Merced each only received an inch of rain at the most.

In far north Shasta County, the area south of Mount Shasta to Redding was hit the hardest by the storm, with six to eight inches of rain blasting the northern part of the county and three to four inches of rain recorded near Redding.

Moving into the Christmas weekend, forecasters are not currently suggesting any more rainfall in Northern California and don’t expect the wet weather to return until Dec. 27.