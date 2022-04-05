SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A strong ridge of high pressure will settle in over the West Coast, for the rest of the work week.

Be prepared for very warm conditions as highs top out about 15 to 25 degrees above normal.

The warm-up begins on Wednesday and continues into Friday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. We will likely see record highs fall during this stretch.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be the peak, with the valley’s first 90-degree days of the year. Highs normally hit the 90s in early May.

Still warm on Friday, but temperatures will cool just a few degrees.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The weekend will bring a much needed cool down, with breezy winds. This raises regional fire danger, as the state continues to struggle with drought conditions.