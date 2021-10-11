Red Flag Warning in effect throughout Sacramento region, Central Valley

(KTXL) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect throughout the Sacramento region and the Central Valley until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A combination of strong north winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation create a dangerous setup, allowing fires to spread rapidly. The fastest winds will occur Monday, with gusts near 30 mph expected Tuesday.
A wind advisory is also in effect for the Central Valley and west to the Bay Area. Gusts could potentially reach 45-55 mph, making downed trees a large threat. The strongest winds will likely be on the western side of the valley.
If trees fall on live power lines, the lines could spark a fire and spread before responders have time to react. Pacific Gas & Electric Company is issuing planned power shutoffs to help stop that from happening.
The wind is a result of a cold front sweeping over California. The front is also bringing some snow showers to the Sierra. A coating of up to 3 inches of snow is possible Monday. The snow will be shifting to the southern Sierra in the afternoon.