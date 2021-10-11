Red Flag Warning in effect throughout Sacramento region, Central Valley

(KTXL) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect throughout the Sacramento region and the Central Valley until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A combination of strong north winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation create a dangerous setup, allowing fires to spread rapidly. The fastest winds will occur Monday, with gusts near 30 mph expected Tuesday.

The Valley will get the strongest winds today. Gusts have already exceeded 30 mph is Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/04mHUVHhvU — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 11, 2021

A wind advisory is also in effect for the Central Valley and west to the Bay Area. Gusts could potentially reach 45-55 mph, making downed trees a large threat. The strongest winds will likely be on the western side of the valley.

If trees fall on live power lines, the lines could spark a fire and spread before responders have time to react. Pacific Gas & Electric Company is issuing planned power shutoffs to help stop that from happening.

Valley wind is the headline today, but we're also getting some light snow in the Sierra. pic.twitter.com/nI9Faec3Bk — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 11, 2021

The wind is a result of a cold front sweeping over California. The front is also bringing some snow showers to the Sierra. A coating of up to 3 inches of snow is possible Monday. The snow will be shifting to the southern Sierra in the afternoon.