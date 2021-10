SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of the Valley on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento said winds will not be as strong as those experienced Monday and Tuesday, but there will still be critical fire weather.

The warning will last from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An additional Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday, for 10am to 8pm. While winds will not be as strong as today and yesterday, there will be critical fire weather concerns. Continue to practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HNUvmtM9JF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 12, 2021