Round of rain and snow passing through region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A storm system is moving into Northern California on Friday, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected in the valley and snow in the Sierra.

A few isolated thunderstorms — lightning, small hail and brief downpours — will be possible from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., mainly from I-80 south.

Much needed rain is falling near Cal Expo this morning in Sacramento 👏🏾 @FOX40 @WeathermanAdam @KristinasCall pic.twitter.com/LQzuRNpMBb — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 22, 2021

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the Sierra starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m.

The area is expected to see 2-4 inches of snow above 4,500 feet. Higher peaks could see over 7 inches.

Drivers over the Sierra should expect delays and possible chain controls.