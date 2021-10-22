Rounds of rain expected during Friday morning commute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday morning’s commute may be impacted by periods of moderate to heavy rain as a series of storms continues to move through the area.

Friday afternoon through early Saturday should be dry and cloudy in the Sacramento Valley, with some snow expected above 8,000 feet in the Sierra.

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday, lasting into Tuesday.

The brunt of this storm will hit Sunday, with heavy rain and gusty winds. Snow will develop Sunday night into Monday — as much as 1-3 inches above 6,000 feet.

Several inches of rain is expected, and a decent amount of snow accumulation may be seen Monday at 5,500 feet.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for elevations above 6,000 feet, the National Weather Service reported. The storm watch will be in effect from Sunday night to Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for elevations above 6000 ft for Sunday night – early Tuesday morning. Heavy wet snow, very difficult to impossible driving conditions & significant reductions in visibility are possible. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for road conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rtsSZ9lXdL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 22, 2021

By the end of the weekend, the Sacramento Valley could see totals of 2-4 inches of rain, with 4-8 inches possible in the foothills. For reference, Sacramento has only recorded 4.89 inches of rain in all of 2021.

The NWS issued a Flood Watch, beginning Saturday night through Monday evening.

Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook for the 2021-22 season, and for the second winter in a row, La Niña conditions are forecasted to affect the country’s winter weather.

California is split into two by a La Niña pattern, bringing more rain to Northern California and below-normal precipitation to Southern California – though it’s hard to predict exactly where that line will fall.

A second, stronger storm will impact #NorCal Saturday night thru Tuesday, with the heaviest rain falling Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts could include minor flooding and debris flows on burn scars. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/28Euutd6U1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 21, 2021