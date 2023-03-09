(KTXL) — California is bracing for a new atmospheric river that will bring rain, winds and the threat of flooding, all while many communities dig themselves out of several feet of snow from earlier storms.

The new atmospheric river is described as a “warm” one, with the potential to melt freshly fallen snow in the foothill regions, sending dangerous quantities of snowmelt and rain down the creeks and rivers that traverse the state.

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit California on Thursday and continue over the weekend, all while 34 of the state’s 58 counties are under a governor’s declaration of emergency due to recent winter storms.

Northern California Storm Updates:

Thursday 1 p.m. — A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service goes into effect in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys, Northeast Foothills and Delta areas.

The agency advises that the flooding could be caused by “excessive rainfall and snow melt.” The Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday morning.

Wednesday 10:30 p.m. — Gov. Gavin Newsom extends a storm state of emergency to 21 more counties: Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Lake, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Yuba.

The proclamation was first made in early March and included only 13 counties: Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.