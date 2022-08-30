SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the high temperatures in the Sacramento area over Labor Day weekend, Sacramento County will be opening cooling centers to provide people with an escape from the extreme heat.

Sacramento

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, the Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m until Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The center can hold up to 50 people at a time and there is space for pets and other belongings. There will be snacks, water, and charging device stations provided to guests.

Sacramento County will also be opening the following centers from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 7.

DHA Annex: 1725 28th St., Sacramento, 95816

DHA Customer Service Center: 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, 95822

DHA Customer Service Center: 5747 Watt Ave., North Highlands, 95660

Over Labor Day weekend, the centers will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Starting Tuesday, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours due to weather leaving them open until 8 p.m.

These cooling centers are will require all guests to wear face masks and these will be provided to those who do not have one. All pets must be leashed or in an animal carrier. The centers will also provide snacks and water to all guests.

Elk Grove

The city of Elk Grove will be opening cooling centers that will be open on different days.

The Wackford Community Center, located at 9014 Bruceville Road, will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 3.

From Sunday, Sept. 4, through Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Center at District 56, located at 8230 Civic Center Drive, will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both cooling centers will offer water to all guests. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and masks will be provided to guests who need them. Both facilities do not allow pets.

Rancho Cordova

From Thursday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Sept. 6, the city of Rancho Cordova will also be opening a cooling center to help the community beat the heat.

The center will be located at Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, and it will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Water will be provided to all guests. Pets, aside from service animals, are not allowed at Rancho Cordova City Hall.

Folsom

The Folsom Public Library meeting room at 411 Stafford Street will be opening as a cooling center in Folsom from Friday, Sept. 2 through Tuesday, Sept. 6, in response to the high heat forecast.

On Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday and Monday, the center will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Water will be provided to all guests. The Folsom Public Library will require all guests to wear face masks and they will be provided to those who do not have one. Pets will be allowed in the library meeting room and must be in a carrier or on a leash.