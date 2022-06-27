SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — June will end with slightly lower temperatures after a heat wave passed through Northern California. The Sacramento area is expected to cool down to temperatures around 85°F towards the end of the week and going into the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the FOX40 weather center, Monday’s high will remain at around 101 degrees as it has been for the past few days. Overnight, the temperature will drop to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday, the afternoon high will drop to around 99 degrees and the overnight temperature will drop to around 57 degrees.

Throughout the middle of the week, maximum temperatures during the day will continue to drop by a few degrees per day, while the minimum temperatures during the nights will hover around 55°F.

Friday through Sunday the afternoon high will drop even further to around 85 degrees, with overnight temperatures continuing to stay around 55°F.