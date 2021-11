SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area can expect some rain late Thursday.

Residents will see light showers late Thursday into Friday morning.

The biggest impact will likely be felt Friday during the morning commute. Though, it will clear up pretty quickly afterward.

Dense fog has been affecting the region for several days, and there will again be fog in some areas Wednesday morning.

Precipitation chances return to #NorCal Thursday evening. Widespread rain amounts up to 0.25" possible, mainly north of I-80. A dusting of snow is possible above mountain passes. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/H1WJHljdvW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 17, 2021

Looking ahead at the weekend, there will be cool temperatures, with some sunshine.