(KTXL) — Sacramento may break a two-decade-long-standing weather record, in a year that has already seen some historic weather conditions across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Since Sept. 9, 2022, Sacramento has not recorded a 100 degrees day, making it 285 consecutive days since temperatures have reached into the triple digits.

If this impressive streak can continue to July 4, Sacramento will have broken the longest record of consecutive days under 100 degrees. This record of 297 consecutive days was set in the year 2000.

As it stands now though, this year ranks as the third longest streak of days under 100 degrees in Sacramento. It has also not been since June 1998 that Sacramento has not recorded a single 100 degrees day.

Future forecasts show that this cool weather record might be in jeopardy as there is a 25% chance of 100 degrees temperatures on June 29th and a 40% chance on June 30.

Temperatures are expected to steadily rise over the next week with June 29 expected to reach a high of 95 degrees. On June 30, temperatures are expected to peak at 97 degrees.