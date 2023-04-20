(KTXL) — Residents in the Sacramento area will get to see some warmer temperatures as the weekend nears.

Friday will be the first of three days that are expected to break into the 80s.

The National Weather Service expects a sunny Friday with a high of 81 degrees. The low will be 57 on Friday night.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the three. A high of 84 is forecasted for the day, with a low of 53.

A high of 81 is forecasted for Sunday. The low will be 51 degrees.

The streak of days in the 80s ends on Monday as a high of 78 is expected.

However, the NWS expects another streak of sunny days in the low-to-mid 80s after Monday.