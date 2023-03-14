(KTXL) — Sacramento County supervisors approved a local state of emergency for the county on Tuesday, as heavy rain and gusty winds that were part of a new atmospheric river hit the region, as well as other parts of California that are already dealing with an earlier storm.

The emergency proclamation was made after a first storm on March 9 hit the region and was quickly followed by a second storm in the days after.

“The proclamation authorizes the County to utilize additional services to help mitigate extensive damage caused by the storm. The County is in the process of damage assessments,” a news release from the county reads.

The county also closed all parks within its jurisdiction for the entire day Tuesday in an effort to limit injuries and damages caused by the strong wind gusts, which have reached above 50 miles per hour.

Atmospheric river storms in early January caused flooding in parts of Sacramento County and felled hundreds of trees, at one point leaving several hundred thousand people in the dark.