(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm.

The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton.

The county had issued all of these as heavy rainfall that began on Dec. 30 and continued through the last day of 2022 and the morning of the first day of 2023 overflowed flood protections in place along the Cosumnes River in south Sacramento County.

Around 10,000 people were affected by the orders and warnings, particularly in the Wilton area, where, in the days after, three people were found dead as a result of the storm and flooding, according to county officials.

On Dec. 31, the county issued an emergency declaration due to the weekend storm and the forecast of more rain and wind throughout the following, which materialized and caused further damage across Northern California, particularly in the Bay Area.

State officials issued a state of emergency in the middle of the week due to a prolonged period of storms that could continue into the middle of January.

The series of storms, known as atmospheric rivers, began on Dec. 27 and have battered the state off and on since then.

On Wednesday, January 4, at the same time that an atmospheric river was hitting Northern California, a bomb cyclone formed hundreds of miles from the coast.

As of January 6, forecasts show several more storms over the coming days, with a particularly strong one around January 9 and 10.