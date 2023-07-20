(KTXL) — Another heat wave is coming to the Sacramento area, as the California State Fair and Food Festival goes into its second weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a “heat advisory” for the Sacramento Valley and the foothills, which goes into effect on Friday at 11 a.m. and will continue through Saturday at 11 p.m.

The heat advisory is also issued for portions of Northern California including Redding, Chico, Fairfield, Stockton and Modesto. It’ll be the third heat wave the city of Sacramento has experienced this year.

On Friday, temperatures in Sacramento are expected to reach near 106 degrees with a low of around 66, according to the NWS.

Saturday’s forecast is expected to be near 105 degrees with a low of around 66 at night.

On Sunday, people in Sacramento will have temperatures below 100 with a high expected to be near 98 degrees with a low of 63.

“There is an increased risk of heat stress or illness to people and animals with this event, so know where to stay cool and how to stay hydrated,” the NWS said on its Twitter account.

The Sacramento area endured triple-digit temperatures during the first weekend of the fair with temperatures reaching as high as 109 degrees on July 16, according to the NWS.

Sacramento’s 109 degree day on July 16 broke an 88-year record for highest temperatures for that date. The previous high for the date was 108 in 1935, the NWS said.

The city endured its first triple-digit temperatures during the first weekend of July, tying a record high in the process.

According to the NWS, Sacramento tied a record-high temperature of 109 degrees for the date of July 2. The record was previously set for that date in 1991.