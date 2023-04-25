Beautiful blue and sunny sky with sun and some clouds like a veil

(KTXL) — Sacramento residents will get a warm weekend before temperatures drop back down into the high 70s.

The temperature climb continues on Tuesday with a high of 84. Wednesday will be sunny as well with a high of 88.

Thursday will break into the 90s. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 91. Friday is expected to be in the 90s too, at 92 degrees.

Things will begin to cool off on the weekend. Saturday is expected to have a high of 90, and Sunday will have a high of 87.

The NWS expects the beginning of next week to be much cooler. A high of 79 is expected.