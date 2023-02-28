(KTXL) — A freeze warning has been issued in the Sacramento Valley due to “very cold overnight temperatures,” according to the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday and 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

During this time much of the Sacramento Valley will see below-freezing temperatures. Early Wednesday morning the temperature is expected to drop to 31 degrees while Thursday morning the temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees.

Due to the near-freezing temperatures, the NWS reminded residents to protect people, pets and plants.

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should also be brought inside.

The NWS also advised residents to consider wrapping external pipes to protect them from freezing.