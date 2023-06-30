(KTXL) — As intense heat continues to radiate down on Northern California, residents in the Sacramento region may be looking for ways to cool down.

Community pools and splash parks are great options for those looking to get outdoors while simultaneously avoiding heat-related illnesses.

• Video Above: Officials remind residents of river safety ahead of hot holiday weekend

Here is a list of pools available in the Sacramento area.

North Sacramento

Doyle Pool: 2827 Mendel Way in Northgate Park

Johnston Pool: 231 Eleanor Ave adjacent to the Johnston Community Center

Robertson Play Pool: 3525 Norwood Ave behind the Robertson Community Center

Central Sacramento

Clunie Pool: 601 Alhambra Blvd in McKinley Park

Glenn Hall Pool: 5201 Carlson Drive in Glenn Hall Park

Oki Pool: 2715 Wisseman Drive in Oki Park

Southside Pool: 2107 6th St in Southside Park

Tahoe Pool: 3501 59th St in Tahoe Park

Bertha Henschel Play Pool: 160 45th Street in Bertha Henschel Park

South Sacramento

Cabrillo Pool: 1648 65th Ave

George Sim Pool: 6207 Logan Way connected to the Sim Community Center

Mangan Pool: 2140 34th Ave in Mangan Park

McClatchy Pool: 3500 5th Ave in McClatchy Park.

Pannell Meadowview Pool: 2450 Meadowview Road connected to the Meadowview Community Center

Colonial Play Pool: 53rd Street and 19th Avenue in Colonial Park

William Land Play Pool: Land Park Playground at 13th Street and 13th Avenue, adjacent to the Tiny Tot building

Click here for more information

West Sacramento

West Sacramento Recreation Center: 2801 Jefferson Blvd

Click here for more information.

Roseville

Roseville Aquatics Complex: 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Johnson Pool: 100 D Street

Click here for more information.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Aquatics Center: 9701 Big Horn Blvd

Jerry Fox Swim Center: 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

Wackford Aquatic Complex: 9014 Bruceville Road

Click here for more information.

Stockton

Oak Park Pool: 3537 Alvarado Ave

Sousa Park Pool: 2829 Yellowstone Ave

Holiday Park Pool: 5710 Kermit Lane

Click here for more information.

Rancho Cordova

Cordova Community Pool: 2197 Chase Drive, in Hagan Community Park

Click here for more information.

Citrus Heights

Antelope Aquatic Complex: 7990 Palmerson Drive

Rusch Park Pool: 7801 Auburn Blvd

Click here for more information.

Woodland

Charles Brooks Community Swim Center: 155 West Street

Click here for more information.

Placerville

Placerville Aquatic Center: 3071 Benham Street

Click here for more information.

Cooling centers also remain open throughout the region as an option for residents to stay cool for the holiday weekend.