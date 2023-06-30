(KTXL) — As intense heat continues to radiate down on Northern California, residents in the Sacramento region may be looking for ways to cool down.
Community pools and splash parks are great options for those looking to get outdoors while simultaneously avoiding heat-related illnesses.
• Video Above: Officials remind residents of river safety ahead of hot holiday weekend
Here is a list of pools available in the Sacramento area.
North Sacramento
- Doyle Pool: 2827 Mendel Way in Northgate Park
- Johnston Pool: 231 Eleanor Ave adjacent to the Johnston Community Center
- Robertson Play Pool: 3525 Norwood Ave behind the Robertson Community Center
Central Sacramento
- Clunie Pool: 601 Alhambra Blvd in McKinley Park
- Glenn Hall Pool: 5201 Carlson Drive in Glenn Hall Park
- Oki Pool: 2715 Wisseman Drive in Oki Park
- Southside Pool: 2107 6th St in Southside Park
- Tahoe Pool: 3501 59th St in Tahoe Park
- Bertha Henschel Play Pool: 160 45th Street in Bertha Henschel Park
South Sacramento
- Cabrillo Pool: 1648 65th Ave
- George Sim Pool: 6207 Logan Way connected to the Sim Community Center
- Mangan Pool: 2140 34th Ave in Mangan Park
- McClatchy Pool: 3500 5th Ave in McClatchy Park.
- Pannell Meadowview Pool: 2450 Meadowview Road connected to the Meadowview Community Center
- Colonial Play Pool: 53rd Street and 19th Avenue in Colonial Park
- William Land Play Pool: Land Park Playground at 13th Street and 13th Avenue, adjacent to the Tiny Tot building
West Sacramento
- West Sacramento Recreation Center: 2801 Jefferson Blvd
Roseville
- Roseville Aquatics Complex: 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd
- Johnson Pool: 100 D Street
Elk Grove
- Elk Grove Aquatics Center: 9701 Big Horn Blvd
- Jerry Fox Swim Center: 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
- Wackford Aquatic Complex: 9014 Bruceville Road
Stockton
- Oak Park Pool: 3537 Alvarado Ave
- Sousa Park Pool: 2829 Yellowstone Ave
- Holiday Park Pool: 5710 Kermit Lane
Rancho Cordova
- Cordova Community Pool: 2197 Chase Drive, in Hagan Community Park
Citrus Heights
- Antelope Aquatic Complex: 7990 Palmerson Drive
- Rusch Park Pool: 7801 Auburn Blvd
Woodland
- Charles Brooks Community Swim Center: 155 West Street
Placerville
- Placerville Aquatic Center: 3071 Benham Street
Cooling centers also remain open throughout the region as an option for residents to stay cool for the holiday weekend.