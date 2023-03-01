(KTXL) — Since the start of 2023, Northern California has been hit with several winter storms and atmospheric rivers that have brought several inches of rain to the Sacramento area.

February Rain Totals

In the latter half of February, Nothern California was hit with a winter storm that brought a couple of inches of rain to the Valley and several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, Downtown Sacramento saw 2.56 inches of rain during the month of February.

January Rain Totals

During the first half of January, Northern California was hit with back-to-back atmospheric rivers which brought several inches of rain to the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Downtown Sacramento saw 7.54 inches of rain during the month of January, which is over twice the average amount of rain Sacramento usually sees in January.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sacramento typically sees an average of 3.66 inches of rain in January.

Also during the December and January atmospheric rivers, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain, which is the longest streak of days with rain ever for that station.