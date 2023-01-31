(KTXL) — After being hit with nine back-to-back atmospheric rivers since the end of December, Sacramento saw nearly 40% more rain in January than the month normally receives.

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sacramento typically sees an average of 3.66 inches of rain in January.

In January of this year, the National Weather Service reported that Sacramento received 5.12 inches of rain.

According to the NWS, Jan. 5 had the most amount of rainfall in a single day, with .99 inches of rain.

During the string of December and January atmospheric rivers, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain, which is the longest streak of days with rain ever for that station.

The rain totals this January are a stark difference from the totals from the same month last year.

In January of 2022, the Sacramento area received a total of .05 inches of rain, less than 1% of what the area saw in 2023.

This January was also slightly warmer than average, according to the average lowest temperature and average highest temperature for each day of the month.

The average low temperature in the month of January is 41.2 degrees, however, this January the average low was 42.9 degrees.

The average high temperature in the month of January is 56.5 degrees, however, this January the average high was 58.2 degrees.

In spite of all the rain that Sacramento saw, no single day of rain beat the historical record for the amount of rain in a single day.