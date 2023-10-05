(FOX40.COM) — Northern California is projected to have above average precipitation during several days next week, according to the National Weather Service.
In its 6 to 10-day outlook for Oct. 9 to 13, the chances of rain are 40 to 60% in the Sacramento Valley, foothills, Northern Coast Range and the Sierra Nevada.
The potential rain could head towards Northern California as a weather system moves into California and the Pacific Northwest.
According to the NWS, here is the forecasted rainfall totals for the Oct. 9 to 13 period in cities in the affected areas:
•Sacramento Executive Airport: 0.02 inches
•Stockton Airport: 0.02 inches
•Modesto Airport: 0.01 inches
•Vacaville Airport: 0.02 inches
•Blue Canyon Airport: 0.09 inches
•Marysville Airport: 0.02 inches
•Redding Airport: 0.05 inches
•Red Bluff Airport: 0.03 inches
The precipitation averages are coming after this weekend, which is slated to have temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The NWS issued a “Moderate Heat Risk” from Friday to Saturday in the Delta region and in portions of the Sacramento Valley.
According to the NWS, a “Moderate Heat Risk” affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those who don’t have effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Sacramento is expected to have a high of 93 degrees on Friday and a high of 94 on Saturday, according to the NWS. The NWS is forecasting a chance of showers on Monday night with a low of 61 degrees.