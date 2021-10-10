Sacramento region under wind advisory through Monday, red flag warning until Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region will see the return of dangerous north winds and critical fire danger beginning Sunday night.

FOX40’s Kristina Werner advised that north winds begin Sunday night prompting a wind advisory from 11 p.m. until Monday at 11 p.m.

The strongest winds will likely come Monday with sustained wind speeds of 20-35 mph and gusts possibly reaching as high as 50 mph.

The strong winds are also putting the region under red flag warning that begins at 11 p.m. Sunday and will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The combination of gusty winds and dry conditions may lead to a rapid spread of fire in the region. The strong winds may also cause trees and branches to fall, which may affect power lines.

The Pacific Gas and Electric company announced Sunday morning that 23 California counties may be impacted by potential power safety shutoffs. The number was downgraded from 32 counties on Saturday.

