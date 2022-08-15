(KTXL) — Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits this week in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 101 degrees, followed by 105-degree temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are forecasted to have temperatures reach as high as 100.

Temperatures are forecasted to decrease to the 90s for the weekend. Saturday has a high of 94 while Sunday’s high is 92.

The heat is on this week. 100°+ through Friday. The hottest days will be Tuesday-Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/5QmLSUkGeJ — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 15, 2022

The National Weather Service said to expect a little relief from the heat overnight this week in the Sacramento Valley. From Tuesday to Friday, the region expects temperatures to cool down to the mid-60s to low 70s.

“This will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for vulnerable populations, so continue to practice heat safety!” the NWS tweeted.

Some areas in Northern California have moderate to major heat risk, but this heat is fairly common in most locations, according to the NWS.

Sacramento is at a moderate heat risk while parts of El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, Yolo and Yuba have major heat risk, according to a graphic tweeted by the NWS.

The NWS said to take precautions by staying hydrated and cool throughout the week, especially for those who are sensitive to heat, new to the area, or spending time outdoors.

Sac Exec weather station's hottest temp this summer is 105° on June 21st. Sac Downtown hit 106° on July 16th. There's a good chance to tie or exceed those temps this week. pic.twitter.com/vJ8FBSCofr — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 15, 2022

Sacramento County cooling centers

For those who are looking to beat the heat, Sacramento County opened cooling centers on Sunday and is expected to be open through Friday.

Here is where the cooling centers are located in Sacramento County:

Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, Ca 95816, open through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and open for extended hours until 8 p.m.

DHA Customer Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, 95660, open through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, Ca, 95821, open through Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Masks are required for guests at the cooling center and will be provided to those who don’t have one. All pets must be leashed or in an animal carrier. The centers will also provide snacks and water to all guests.