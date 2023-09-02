(FOX40.COM) — Northern California and the Sacramento region are expecting a Labor Day weekend in the mid-70s to mid-80s and a chance of rain, which is a complete turnaround from 2022s Labor Day weekend weather, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, the NWS shared a chart illustrating the temperatures in the Sacramento Valley and the foothills for the Labor Day weekend in 2022 and the forecasted temperatures for 2023.

In 2022, Northern California was plagued with temperatures between 101 degrees and 115 degrees. The only exception being Blue Canyon that saw a peak of 97 degrees during the holiday weekend.

NWS Sacramento

While 2023 Labor Day weekends temperatures are still forecasted they show are startling difference from the previous year.

The highest forecasted temperature is 86 degrees in both Marysville and Red Buff. The remaining temperatures are forecasted to be between 55 degrees and 85 degrees.

Blue Canyon is forecasted to have a holiday weekend high of 65 degrees, which is a 32 degree difference compared to 2022.

The NWS said that this years Labor Day Weekend temperatures are forecasted to be below normal.

Sacramento is forecasted to see temperatures between 77 degrees and 78 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and a slight rise to 84 degrees on Monday.