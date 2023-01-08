(KTXL) — A storm that hit the Sacramento area Saturday night into early Sunday morning left over 300,000 people without power across the region due to high winds downing trees and powerlines.

As of 8:30 a.m., Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) restored power to some residents, however, over 275,000 residents still do not have power.

The storm hit California after several days of relatively calm weather following another windy storm mid-week.

Some wind gusts on Saturday night reached as high as 60 miles per hour, according to FOX 40 Meteorologist Dennis Shanahan.

Near the Sacramento International Airport on Interstate 5, an Amazon delivery truck rolled over due to the high winds.

Trees were also brought down throughout the Sacramento area leaving several roads closed.

Sacramento Regional Transit said that there is a disruption to the entire Blue and Gold lines because of debris and power outages. Bus bridges will be in place to ferry passengers until the system can be restored.