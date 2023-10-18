(FOX40.COM) — Temperatures have been slowly rising throughout the Sacramento Valley this week and forecasts are showing this warming trend is almost over, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the Sacramento region has started October with some fall-like weather, much of Northern California will feel summertime warmth heading into the next few days.

Sacramento recorded a high of 86° F and a low of 54° F on Tuesday, which makes four consecutive days of warming temperatures.

This trend looks to be continuing into Wednesday as the NWS is forecasting Sacramento to see a high of 88° F and temperatures reaching the lower 90s in Redding and Red Bluff.

That heat will linger in the Sacramento Valley on Thursday when Sacramento is expected to see its highest temperature of the week with a high of 91° F.

Trying to escape the heat in the Bay Area or Sierra may not be a solution either as San Francisco is expected to see temperatures soar into the 90s and the Sierra will see temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Thankfully by Friday, temperatures will begin to drop again into the mid-80s for the Sacramento Valley and by Saturday will see temperatures return to the mid-70s.