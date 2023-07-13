(KTXL) — Sacramento is expected to have triple-digit temperatures this weekend, bringing a “major heat risk” to the area and other parts of Northern California.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures of 100 degrees or over in Sacramento on each day from Friday to Monday.

Officials issued a “excessive heat watch,” which begins at 11 a.m. on Friday until 8 p.m. on Monday in the Sacramento Valley, foothills and mountains with elevations below 4,500 feet.

Temperatures are expected to be at their highest on Saturday and Sunday, posing “an excessive heat warning,” lasting from 11 a.m. on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials are urging the public to cancel or reschedule outdoor activities during the day when the heat is at its peak and stay hydrated.

Friday, July 14

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to reach nearly 106 degrees on Friday with a low of 66 later that night.

Saturday, July 15

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend with temperatures forecasted to reach near 110 degrees with a low around 70.

Sunday, July 16

The heat wave will continue with a high of 108 degrees on Sunday with temperatures cooling down with a low of 69 that night.

Monday, July 17

Temperatures are still expected to remain in triple-digits on Monday with a high near 101 degrees. Monday night is expected to have a low of 62.

How to stay cool in warm temperatures

Officials from the NWS urge the public to stay hydrated and drink water and avoid being outdoors in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NWS also urges to stay in an air-conditioned room during the day.

For those who are seeking respite on the rivers as an alternative to cool down, officials said waterways will continue to run cold and fast, “creating dangerous conditions,” for the public.