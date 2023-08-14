(FOX40.COM) The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Sacramento Valley and the region around it that begins Monday at 11 a.m. and continues until Thursday at 11 p.m.

A heat advisory means that people can be affected if heat precautions aren’t taken, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In a 2006 study in Corning, NWS reported that emergency room visits increased when heat temperatures surpassed 95°F.

Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley are forecast to reach between 100 an 108 degrees with the hottest days being Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warm overnight temperatures ranging from the 70s to low 80s will bring little to no relief, according to NWS.

“Hot temperatures may cause illness to occur,” NWS reported. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.”

The heat advisory is also issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley and foothill region to the east of Sacramento and Stockton.