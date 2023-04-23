(KTXL) — As Northern California begins to feel the warmth of the sun again, some areas of the Sacramento Valley may being feeling some extra warm, almost summer-like, temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is predicting that by Wednesday northern Sacramento Valley communities like Chico, Red Bluff and Redding will begin to feel a serious warm up heading into the weekend.

These increased temperatures will work their down the valley and by Thursday, much of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley can expect to see temperatures in the 90s.

Sacramento is expected to have a 74% of temperatures reaching 90 degrees on Wednesday, 90% on Thursday and 78% on Friday.

The NWS said this sharp increase in temperatures is due to a high pressure system that will begin to build over the state this coming week. The system is expected to result in temperatures “well-above normal” for late April.

Just how hot it will get and what days will be the hottest are still unknown to forecasters. The NWS recommends that residents ensure their air conditioning works before it gets warm, follow forecast updates, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.