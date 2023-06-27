(KTXL) — This June has been the seventh coolest June in Sacramento’s history, but it’s about to get very hot.

According to The National Weather Service, a significant heat risk will be present in the Sacramento area from June 30 to July 2.

Sacramento has already gone a long stretch without a 100-degree day, close to setting a new record, but forecasts show a major change ahead from the cool June.

“Major Heat Risk will impact NorCal late this week into the holiday weekend with widespread triple-digit temperatures in the Valley,” said NWS in a tweet.

FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein said temperatures are expected to reach the century mark for four days straight starting Thursday.

“Saturday could be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching near 105 degrees,” Epstein said.

The last time Sacramento hit 100 degrees was on September 9, 2022.

That was on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave that had temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 114 degrees from Sept 1 to Sept 9.

National Weather Service Sacramento has posted the following guidelines for people to stay safe amid sweltering heat:

Where does the heat warning apply to?

The heat warning applies to the following regions: Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Mountains from Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, and Motherlode counties.

When will the heat warning begin? When will it end?

The heat warning, according to National Weather Service Sacramento, begins Friday morning and will be in effect through Sunday evening.

The hottest temperatures are expected Saturday with lingering major heat risk across the Central and Northern Sacramento Valley on Sunday.

How do I stay safe from the heat?

NWS reminds residents that extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities.

Conversely, area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, which creates dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

NWS also tells people to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the heat warning that is in place.

Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, which is especially true during warm or hot weather.