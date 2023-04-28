(KTXL) — After an unusually warm end to the week, it’s possible Sacramento will see rain again starting on Tuesday.

Even if it doesn’t rain, Sacramento residents will see much cooler temperatures. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be in the upper 60s next week.

Monday is forecasted to be sunny, with a high near 68. The possibility of rain begins on Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m on Tuesday, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 67.

There will also be a slight chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day, with a high near 71.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.