(KTXL) — Snow has returned to the Sierra Nevada and rain to the Central Valley, but it is not expected to last for much of this Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

About two to eight inches of snow will fall in the Sierra above 5,500 feet through Friday. Donner Pass could see six to eight inches of snow and Echo Pass could see one to two inches of snow.

A light and quick-moving storm in the Central Valley moved through on Thursday and will continue through Friday. Sacramento is expected to see less than .1 inches of rain.

According to FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein, most of Friday’s wet weather should be out of the Valley by 2 p.m. Only lingering clouds will remain.

Those cloudy conditions will continue through Saturday in the Valley. In the Sierra, snow is expected to last through Friday evening into Saturday night, with around two to eight inches total.

Come Easter Sunday though, the skies across much of Northern California are expected to remain clear and bright.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the low 70s and that will continue going into next week.