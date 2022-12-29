(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe.

The majority of the flood watches are set to begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, with the area of the foothills of the Sacramento Valley beginning at 4 p.m. the same day.

The west slope of the Sierra Nevada and Plumas County and Lassen County are under a flood watch that starts at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The central Sacramento Valley and the Southern Sacramento Valley are expected to see flooding in major to small local waterways.

The NWS said that weirs like Tisdale, Fremont and Colusa are likely to flood.

On late Saturday, the NWS is expecting to see the Mokelumne River at Benson’s Ferry, Cosumnes River at McConnel and Michigan Bar reach “monitor” and “flood” stages.

The same Sacramento Valley waterways are threatening the northern San Joaquin Valley, as well as the flooding of local creeks, streams, storm drains and other urban areas. Low-water crossings may also be flooded and prevent travel.

With snow saturating much of the soil in the Lake Tahoe area from previous snowfall and rainfall, it is likely that flooding could occur in urban areas and low-water crossings.

The NWS is forecasting that intermittent moderate to heavy rain will be seen in the valley on Friday and Saturday.