SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Triple-digit temperatures are expected to return over the weekend in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

Friday saw a temperature high near 90, and it will see a low of 60. The weekend will then begin to warm up, with Monday being the hottest day.

Saturday will have a temperature high of 92. Saturday night will see a low of 60 before high temps return on Sunday.

Sunday will be the first triple-digit temperature day, with a temperature high near 100. There will be some relief before Monday, which will be the warmest day before temps cool down. Sunday night will see a low 65.

Sacramento will see a mostly clear Monday, and the temperature high is expected to be near 102.