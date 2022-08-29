SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Expect a really warm weekend for the Labor Day holiday, as temperatures are forecasted to reach over triple digits in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 News Weather Center.

After a couple of days in the high 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperature is expected to reach 102 degrees Thursday. Friday’s temperatures are forecasted to be 104, followed by 105 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said portions of Northern California have “very dangerous heat risk” throughout Labor Day weekend. The area from Chico to Modesto is at “major heat risk,” according to the NWS. The portions of NorCal that is expected to have dangerous heat include parts of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, El Dorado and Stanislaus counties.

According to the NWS, a very dangerous heat risk warning is rare and can be deadly and there’s limited overnight relief. The NWS recommends planning ahead, especially if you have plans outdoors.

With the dangerous heat risk, the NWS said there’s an increase in fire weather concerns in portions of the NorCal region.

In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to cool down at night during the holiday weekend, starting with a low of 67 on Friday. Saturday’s low is expected to climb up to 73 while Sunday is forecasted to have a low of 77.

The NWS recommends the following tips to stay safe in the heat:

Stay hydrated

Find air conditioning

Limit outdoor activities

Don’t forget pets and children

As for fire safety, tips, the NWS says to do the following:

Obey burn bans

Keep vehicles off of dry grass

Avoid using equipment that creates sparks