SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning along most of the Sierra Nevada from Tuesday at 12 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Mountain communities can expect anywhere between 3 and 8 inches of snow in places that sit above 5,500 ft. above sea level, such as places east of Emigrant Gap, located about 75 miles east of Sacramento.

Areas above 7,000 feet can expect as much as 14 inches of snow, along with strong wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour near mountain crests, according to the NWS.

In anticipation of the storm, Caltrans announced that it will close several highways in the Sierra Nevada.

State Route 120 West at Lee Vining will close as of Monday 6 p.m.

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass) will close as of Tuesday 10 a.m.

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass) will close as of Tuesday 11 a.m.

Officials advise travelers passing through the Sierra Nevada to check road conditions from Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

Travelers are also advised to carry chains if passing through mountain areas and have the following items on hand: chains, a full tank of gas, an emergency kit and flashlight, a shovel, food and water and winter clothes.

In the Central Valley, the heaviest rain is expected to fall starting around midday Tuesday, with more rain continuing into Wednesday. Relief from the rain will arrive on Thursday and Friday — Although, the temperatures will still be cooler on those days, the NWS says.

The weather pattern bringing rain and snow to California will move from the northwest of the state in a southeast direction, according to the NWS.