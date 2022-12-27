(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California.

10:53 a.m.

Downed phone lines closed Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw Road and Grant Line Road. At&T began working to secure the downed lines. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

An earlier message from the Elk Grove Police Department said the downed lines were power lines owned by SMUD, but later corrected the type of lines and their owners.

10:07 a.m.

Caltrans District 10 announced that SR 88 in Amador County will be closed due to heavy snow and there is no estimated of reopening.

9:54 a.m.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued by the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center for the Eastern Sierra in Mono and Inyo counties until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

5:52 a.m.

The Sierra Avalanche Center called for a backcountry avalanche warning from Yuba Pass near Highway 49 to Ebbetts Pass near Highway 4. The Greater Lake Tahoe Area was also included into this warning until Wednesday morning.