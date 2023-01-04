(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river is dumping water across Northern California which is likely to cause further flooding and wind damage following a storm new years eve.

Jan. 4:

11 a.m.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services held a press conference with various other state agencies discussing the state’s plan for the powerful winter storm.

Jan. 3:

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the central Sacramento Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to Friday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) warned customers to prepare for power outages starting Wednesday as the storm picks up.