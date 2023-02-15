(KTXL) — The Sacramento area is expected to see the coldest night of the week on Wednesday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

The National Weather Service predicts the Wednesday low to be 32 degrees. On Thursday, the low is expected to reach 34 degrees, while on Friday the low will be 33 degrees.

According to the NWS, the area could see “near to slightly below-freezing temperatures return to interior NorCal Wednesday and Thursday mornings.”

Due to the near-freezing temperatures, the NWS shared some tips to protect people, pets and plants.

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should be brought inside.