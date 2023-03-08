(KTXL) — After a flood watch was issued for the greater Sacramento region due to an expected atmospheric river storm that will hit California, communities have begun providing sandbags to residents to protect homes and businesses.

Elk Grove

The City of Elk Grove will have a sandbag location at the City Corporation Yard at 10250 Iron Rock Way and at the Future Library at 9260 Elk Grove Blvd.

The Corporation Yard will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the library will be open for 24 hours. Each location will providing sandbags through Friday.

Residents and businesses can take up to 10 free sandbags after a proof of address is provided.

These are self serve sites and those looking to get sandbags must bring their own shovel.

El Dorado County

With a massive amount of snow falling at several elevation levels across the county, El Dorado County could some serious flooding as rain breaks up the snow in those lower elevation communities.

The county has opened several sandbag locations in response that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

The sandbag sites are at the following locations

Station 89

3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Station 85

1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills, California, 95762

DOT Yard

4120 Ricci Road, Greenwood, CA 95635

DOT Yard

3671 Missouri Flat Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95667

DOT Yard

6701 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines, CA 95726

DOT Yard

4770 Sandridge Road, Placerville, CA 95667

SAR Building

1834 Santa Fe Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Nevada County

Some parts of Nevada County are still recovering from the previous storms that knocked out power to many communities and have made it difficult for repair crews to gain access to damaged infrastructure.

The county’s several feet of snow is at risk of risking with coming rains and several buildings have already collapsed under the weight of the heavily saturated snow.

Sand and sandbags are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Residents are advised to please bring their own sandbags if possible and only take what is needed.

Sandbag locations include:

Nevada County Warehouse

Highway 49 and East Broad Street, Nevada City, CA, 95959

Penn Valley Fire Protection District

10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

North San Juan Community Hall

10057 Reservoir Street, North San Juan, CA 95960

Higgins Fire Department

10106 Combie Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Truckee

The Nevada County town of Truckee will also be opening a sandbag location as access to other locations may be difficult or impossible during the storm.

The site will be at the US Forest Ranger Station parking lot located at 10811 Stockrest Springs Rd. and will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The location will be open throughout the weekend, but will only be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Sandbags for purchase at Home Depot, Ace, Lowe’s

If local supplies run out or you have received the maximum limit allowed by your pick-up locations, hardware stores do sell sand/flood bags.

Home Depot, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware provide several sandbag options, along with bags of play sand available for sale.