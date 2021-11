SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Light scattered showers are expected in the valley overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Showers will shift east to the higher elevations in the afternoon as the valley partially clears out.

This storm will bring anywhere from 0 to .15 inches of rain and will be too warm to produce snow accumulations.

Cloudy skies brought on by the system will impact visibility for Thursday’s lunar eclipse.

Clear skies and a slight breeze are expected on Saturday.

Light showers return to NorCal tonight-tomorrow! Unfortunately, this system is bringing in mostly cloudy skies for the Lunar Eclipse so you might only be able to catch a quick glimpse. #CAwx



Local forecast:https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA



More eclipse info:https://t.co/f9E0C6prZC pic.twitter.com/3hnydULBZJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 18, 2021