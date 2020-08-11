Severe storms trigger warnings, watches along eastern Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms triggered watches and warnings up and down the Sierra’s eastern front on Tuesday, with a flood warning south of Lake Tahoe and a flood advisory east of the lake.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon for Washoe County north of Reno and Lassen County north of Susanville, California where quarter-sized hail and 60 mph (96 kph) wind gusts were reported near Doyle, California.

***Severe Thunderstorm Warning***



At 1:53 pm PDT, a severe t-storm was located 11 miles east of Doyle, moving east at 15 mph towards Pyramid Lake.



If out on Pyramid Lake, now is the time to get off and seek shelter. #NVWx pic.twitter.com/JYS76sHaa9 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 11, 2020

The service issued a flood warning earlier Tuesday south of Tahoe in California’s Mono County as thunderstorms began producing heavy rain that could cause U.S. Highway 395 at Topaz Lake near the California-Nevada line.

The flood advisory was for the Pine Nut Mountains in Nevada’s Douglas County.

Forecasters say strong to severe thunderstorms are possible until 9 p.m., with erratic winds in excess of 50 mph (80 kph), hail, moderate to heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

The service says the winds may damage trees and utility poles. Heavy rain may cause rock slides and debris flows on recently burned slopes.

Lake wind advisories were in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pyramid Lake north of Reno as well as several reservoirs in the area, including Frechman, Stampede, Davis, Eagle, Lahontan and Rye Patch.