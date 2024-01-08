(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe Winter Storm Warning in the Greater Lake Tahoe area later this week.

The warning will go in effect from 4 a.m. on Wednesday until 1 a.m. on Thursday, impacting the early morning and evening commutes with hazardous road conditions.

Heavy snow is expected to come down on Lake Tahoe communities, accumulating to 10 to 14 inches of snow for areas such as Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, officials said. Areas above 7,000 feet of elevation are expected to get 14 to 24 inches of snow.

The warning predicts wave heights of two to five feet at Lake Tahoe.

Very cold conditions are expected to settle in on Wednesday night, which may prolong travel issues into Thursday morning.

Lower elevation areas are forecast to get wind gusts up to a high of 50 miles per hour. The Sierra Ridges could get wind guests of 80 to 100 mph.

The predicted strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines and people in the area are urged to take precautionary and preparedness actions.

Drivers are advised to carry chains, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. Motorists are urged to prepare for long travel delays or adjust their plans to avoid periods of heavy snow and white out conditions.

Areas in Lake Tahoe experienced sub-zero temperatures on Monday. The North Lake Tahoe area recorded low temperatures of -4 degrees while South Lake Tahoe dropped to -3.

Temperatures dipped across Northern California on Monday with temperatures dropping into the upper to low to mid-30s in Sacramento County. Temperatures plummeted into the upper to mid-20s in areas such as Roseville, Nevada City, El Dorado County and Angels Camp.