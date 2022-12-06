TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada is now laden with snow after three days of steady and heavy snowfall from elevations of nearly 8,000 feet to around 2,500 feet.

On Tuesday the National Weather Service released the total snowfall numbers for parts of the Sierra Nevada between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.

Boreal: 64″

Soda Springs: 64″

Palisades Tahoe: 32″

Sierra Snow Lab: 29″

Sugar Bowl: 29″

Lower Lassen Peak: 29″

Kirkwood: 22″

Meadow Valley: 17″

Dodge Rim: 13″

FOX40’s Adam Epstein is forecasting that this past weekend’s snowfall is only the beginning as a series of wet and cold weather fronts are making their way into the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada this week.

Thursday night is when the region will begin seeing the return of winter weather.

Over the next seven days, the Sacramento area is expected to get around one to two inches of rain and the Sierra Nevada six to 12 inches of snow.

The snowpack is already looking to be in great shape with the Northern Sierra at 124% and the Central Sierra at 140%.