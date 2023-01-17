(KTXL) — After seemingly non-stop winter storms dropped several feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada, Tuesday has provided residents and visitors some time to enjoy the freshly fallen snow with the added warmth of the sun.

Images from Alert Wildfire cameras, Caltrans and area law enforcement agencies highlight the beauty of the Sierra Nevada’s illuminated peaks and hillsides.

Alert Wildfire

View from Diamond Peak, NV

View from Martis Peak

View from Heavenly Ski Area 2

View from Alder Hill

View from Homewood Ski Area 2

View from Big Hill

View from Sierra at Tahoe

Caltrans

Caltrans District 10 crews clear SR-88

Caltrans District 3

Caltrans District 10 crews clear SR-88

Caltrans District 10 crews clear SR-88

El Dorado County Sheriff

El Dorado County Sheriff

Amador County Fire

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

More snow is expected to fall in the Sierra starting Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning.