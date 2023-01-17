(KTXL) — After seemingly non-stop winter storms dropped several feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada, Tuesday has provided residents and visitors some time to enjoy the freshly fallen snow with the added warmth of the sun.
Images from Alert Wildfire cameras, Caltrans and area law enforcement agencies highlight the beauty of the Sierra Nevada’s illuminated peaks and hillsides.
Alert Wildfire
Caltrans
More snow is expected to fall in the Sierra starting Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning.