(KTXL) — Over the weekend, the Sierra Nevada was hit with a winter storm that brought several more inches of snow as residents have yet to fully recover from previous storms in recent days.

The storm caused intermittent closures along Interstate 80 and other mountain highways, while also bringing strong winds, heavy snow and even whiteout conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, Sugar Bowl Ski Resort received 60 inches of snow in a 48-hour period over the weekend.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab received 48.5 inches of snow during the same time frame, while Palisades Tahoe received 36 inches of snow and Sierra at Tahoe received 31 inches of snow.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, located northwest of Lake Tahoe, received 17 inches of snow on Sunday, and has received more than 48 feet of snow this season.