(FOX40.COM) — A winter storm is expected to dump several feet of snow in some parts of the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning and advisory issued by the agency will be in effect for much of the area until Wednesday evening.

A recent survey by the California Department of Water Resources in the Central Sierra Nevada found that this year’s snowpack was only 30% of the average for this time of year.

NWS said that areas at elevations above 3500 feet could see 1 to 2 feet of snow and the highest peaks could get up to three.

According to the agency, the wind gusts may get as high as 45-55 mph.