(KTXL) — In what has become an incredibly snow packed year the Sierra might reach a significant milestone this year, 700 inches of total snowfall, according to the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

After another 7.9 inches of snow fell at the snow lab, near Soda Springs, in the last 24 hours this season’s total snowfall has reached 692 inches.

This new total places this years accumulated snowfall 370 inches over the average amount of snowfall for this date in time.

Since the snow lab began their measurements in 1946, the highest recorded snowfall total was 812 inches in 1952.

This most recent snowfall places 2023 firmly in second place for most snowfall in a season. If the additional eight inches of snow does fall it would make 2023 the only snow season in the 700 inch range measured by the snow lab.

The National Weather Service said that while Friday through Sunday will only see light mountain snow showers, heavier snow is forecasted at the start of next week.

Starting Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday, heavy snow is forecasted to fall between 2,500 feet and 4,000 feet.

By Wednesday, snow showers will continue in the Sierra between 2,500 feet and 4,000 feet.